Dr. Jing Kroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jing Kroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jing Kroll, MD
Dr. Jing Kroll, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Kroll works at
Dr. Kroll's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists1550 S Potomac St Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 743-7394
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kroll?
I had a bad infection from surgery and my surgeon sent me to Dr. Kroll. She prescribed successful treatment for me. I also found her to be compassionate and she was genuinely interested in what was going on with me. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Jing Kroll, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1841486446
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroll works at
Dr. Kroll speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.