Dr. Jing Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jing Liu, MD
Dr. Jing Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Standford Univ School of Med
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Peaceful Mind Psychiatry LLC4635 NW 53rd Ave Ste 201, Gainesville, FL 32653 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
My previous Therapist, who is not an MD and cannot prescribe medications, opined that I was taking the wrong meds for my diagnosis (BPD) and recommended Dr. Liu to me for corrective action. I took me a while to get an appointment with Dr. Liu; but I am glad I finally did; because she has me headed towards a new medication regimen; for which I am extremely optimistic. There are no wasted words with her; which I appreciate. Glad she finally had a spot for me!
About Dr. Jing Liu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Standford Univ School of Med
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
