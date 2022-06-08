See All Psychiatrists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Jing Liu, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (39)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jing Liu, MD

Dr. Jing Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Standford Univ School of Med

Dr. Liu works at Peaceful Mind Psychiatry LLC in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peaceful Mind Psychiatry LLC
    4635 NW 53rd Ave Ste 201, Gainesville, FL 32653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Serotonin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jing Liu, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1811172992
    Education & Certifications

    • Standford Univ School of Med
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jing Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Peaceful Mind Psychiatry LLC in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

