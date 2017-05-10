Overview

Dr. Jing Moy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Moy works at Samaritan Family Practice - Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.