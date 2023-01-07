See All Psychiatrists in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Hyannis, MA
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD

Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Patrinostro works at Cape Cod Hlthcr Ctr Bhvrl Hlth in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Mashpee, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Patrinostro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Cod Hospital
    27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 862-5566
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Cape Cod Healthcare
    460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 790-3360
  3. 3
    22 Steeple St Ste 202, Mashpee, MA 02649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 241-0528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Somatoform Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Somatoform Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patrinostro?

    Jan 07, 2023
    Positive and enlightening; always Helpful
    a.wait — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patrinostro to family and friends

    Dr. Patrinostro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patrinostro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD.

    About Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952349201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrinostro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patrinostro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patrinostro has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrinostro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrinostro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrinostro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrinostro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrinostro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.