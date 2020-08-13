Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jing Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jing Tang, MD
Dr. Jing Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
- 1 450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 6, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5533
- 2 75 Sockanosset Cross Rd Ste 100, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (800) 822-5981
Coastal Hillside Family Medcn727 East Ave Unit 1, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-6160
Coastal Medical, Inc.10 Davol Sq Ste 400, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 421-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tang and the other office employees were very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Jing Tang, MD
Education & Certifications
