Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jing Wa Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jing Wa Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Advantage Care Physicians447 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 858-6300
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang has taken care of my 86 yr. Old Mom for the last 5 yrs. I love the fact she oversee my mom entire Healthcare treatment. She is my go to person when critical questions needs answering. Finally a Dr. That actually care and shows it. God bless you Dr. Wang!
About Dr. Jing Wa Wang, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508029232
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
