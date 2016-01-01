See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jing Wang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jing Wang, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jing Wang, MD

Dr. Jing Wang, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute
    10 E 102nd St # Tower, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?

    Photo: Dr. Jing Wang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jing Wang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wang to family and friends

    Dr. Wang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jing Wang, MD.

    About Dr. Jing Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1144464611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.