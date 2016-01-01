Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jing Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jing Wang, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 E 102nd St # Tower, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144464611
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
