Overview of Dr. Jing-Yi Chern, MD

Dr. Jing-Yi Chern, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Chern works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.