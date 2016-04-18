See All Nephrologists in Clairton, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD

Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mckeesport.

Dr. Nie works at Associates in Kidney Disease & Hypertension PC in Clairton, PA with other offices in Donora, PA, McKeesport, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Kidney Disease & Hypertension PC
    1200 Brooks Ln Ste 285, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 683-4550
  2. 2
    Fmc Donora
    470 Galiffa Dr, Donora, PA 15033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 379-7650
  3. 3
    Mckeesport West Dialysis
    101 9th St, McKeesport, PA 15132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 672-3720
  4. 4
    Bloomfield Pittsburgh Dialysis
    5171 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 683-4550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Upmc Mckeesport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Hypokalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Hypokalemia

Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1952598880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nie has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

