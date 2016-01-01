Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD
Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437386141
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- First Hospital, Beijing Medical University
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Zhang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
