Overview of Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD

Dr. Jingjing Zhang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.