Overview

Dr. Jingli Ma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dalian Medical University and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Beverly Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Ma works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Pulmonary Care in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.