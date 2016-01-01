Overview

Dr. Jinichi Tokeshi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Tokeshi works at Jinichi Tokeshi M.d. Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.