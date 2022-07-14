Dr. Taef has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jinoos Taef, MD
Overview of Dr. Jinoos Taef, MD
Dr. Jinoos Taef, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Watson Clinic Llp1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7190Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
University of South Florida Pediatric Nephrology1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 680-7190Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-4770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best dr that I have had.
About Dr. Jinoos Taef, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Taef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taef. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.