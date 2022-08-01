See All Rheumatologists in Dover, DE
Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Dover, DE
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD

Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from CAPITAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Dr. Zhang works at Infusion Solutions of Delaware in Dover, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE and Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infusion Solutions of Delaware
    1100 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 674-4627
  2. 2
    Center for Pediatric & Adolescent Medicinepathe
    209 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 674-4627
  3. 3
    Pietro V Rocca MD PA
    537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 683-9400
  4. 4
    Infusion Solution Of Delaware
    200 Banning St Ste 260, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 674-4627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Christiana Hospital
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?

    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr Zhang’s medical staff is incompetent and rude. My health was in danger in the hands of the unskilled, inattentive staff. I understand doctors rely on office personnel, and if the staff doesn’t alert Dr Zhang about my phone call. So I didn’t get a call back. IN THE MEANTIME MY PRESCRIPTION REFILLS WERE BLOCKED BY THE STAFF. I felt like this experience should be shared with the practice’s administrator. I would appreciate giving my doctor a chance to address the rude staff member.
    Cheryl. Lawrence — Aug 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zhang to family and friends

    Dr. Zhang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zhang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD.

    About Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215196027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CAPITAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.