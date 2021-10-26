Dr. Jinsy Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinsy Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Jinsy Andrews, MD
Dr. Jinsy Andrews, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A thoughtful and caring ALS specialist. She takes the time to answer our questions even with her busy schedule of advocating for ALS and doing research
About Dr. Jinsy Andrews, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710917232
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
