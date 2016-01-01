Overview of Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM

Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Hoy works at Downtown Foot & Ankle Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.