Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM
Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Hoy works at
Dr. Hoy's Office Locations
Downtown Foot and Ankle Center509 Olive Way Ste 200&, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish and Toisan
- Male
- 1104820653
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoy speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish and Toisan.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.