Dr. Cameron accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jior Cameron, MD
Overview of Dr. Jior Cameron, MD
Dr. Jior Cameron, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Cameron works at
Dr. Cameron's Office Locations
-
1
Mary Bridge Neurodevelopmental Program311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-1420
-
2
Olympia Medical Center700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 923-7400
-
3
Kaiser Permanente Kent Medical Center26004 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030 Directions (425) 251-4040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Silverdale Medical Center10452 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 307-7300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cameron?
About Dr. Jior Cameron, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215220934
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron works at
Dr. Cameron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.