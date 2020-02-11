Dr. Jiovani Visaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiovani Visaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Jiovani Visaya, MD
Dr. Jiovani Visaya, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Visaya works at
Dr. Visaya's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Pediatric Ear, Nose, and Throat -- Head and Neck Surgery (Palms West Office)12957 Palms West Dr Ste 103, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 736-8141
-
2
ENT Specialists10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-8141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Visaya?
Explained everything throughly and answered all questions we had. We had him years ago when my daughter had the same issue and he remembered her, it was very nice to see a smiling, familiar face in such a tense time knowing we were in his care.
About Dr. Jiovani Visaya, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487897500
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visaya works at
Dr. Visaya has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Visaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Visaya speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Visaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.