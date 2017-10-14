Dr. Jirair Konialian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konialian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jirair Konialian, MD
Dr. Jirair Konialian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine.
Womens Healthcare Institute18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 220, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-0600
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Many years ago Dr. Konialian was my surgeon and he was wonderful.He was patient, helpful, funny and professional. When I needed to have a hysterectomy because of fibroid tumors (that I saw) he said he would leave my good ovary so I would go into early menopause and he said when the remaining ovary stopped producing eggs I should come back and he will remove it through a tiny incision leaving the smallest possible scar. I've always loved him for that and I STILL HAVE NOT started menopause!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1881653590
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Am U Beirut
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
