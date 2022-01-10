Dr. Jiri Sonek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiri Sonek, MD
Overview
Dr. Jiri Sonek, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sonek works at
Locations
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions
2
Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 410, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
3
Maternal Fetal Medicine at Vandalia Wellness Center900 S Dixie Dr Ste 20, Vandalia, OH 45377 Directions
4
Perinatal Partners at Atrium Medical Center200 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions
5
Perinatal Partners in Mason7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It's always a wonderful experience here!
About Dr. Jiri Sonek, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1023013976
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonek speaks Bulgarian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.