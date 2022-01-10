Overview

Dr. Jiri Sonek, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sonek works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH, Vandalia, OH, Middletown, OH and Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.