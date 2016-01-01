See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD

Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from NIHON UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Saegusa works at Jiro Saegusa MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saegusa's Office Locations

    Jiro Saegusa MD Inc.
    1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1904, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 946-0990

Dysentery
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Dysentery
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration

Dysentery
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275710444
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NIHON UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saegusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saegusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saegusa works at Jiro Saegusa MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Saegusa’s profile.

    Dr. Saegusa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saegusa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saegusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saegusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

