Overview of Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD

Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from NIHON UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Saegusa works at Jiro Saegusa MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.