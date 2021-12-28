Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD
Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Jitander S. Dudee, MD181 Prosperous Pl, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 278-9486
- Saint Joseph East
Awesome doctor ? great bedside manner he took great care of my son and his eye before during and after having eye surgery.
- English, Hindi
- Georges Birenbaum, Oculoplastic and Refractive Surgery, Private Practice
- Washington Hospital Center
- Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
Dr. Dudee speaks Hindi.
