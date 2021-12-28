Overview of Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD

Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Dudee works at Medical Vision Institute in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.