Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD

Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Dudee works at Medical Vision Institute in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dudee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jitander S. Dudee, MD
    181 Prosperous Pl, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-9486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053385971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georges Birenbaum, Oculoplastic and Refractive Surgery, Private Practice
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jitander Dudee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudee works at Medical Vision Institute in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dudee’s profile.

    Dr. Dudee has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

