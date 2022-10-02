See All Hematologists in Roseville, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Jitender Jain, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jitender Jain, MD

Dr. Jitender Jain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Jain works at Roseville Medical PC in Roseville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

    Roseville Medical PC
    25959 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 774-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Hyperkalemia
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2022
    Dr Jain is a caring and kind doctor. My 90-year-old mother has been a patient of his for 15 years. It began with a blood disorder and sadly, she was diagnosed with cancer. Of course, she and the family were devasted. However, Dr Jain with his knowledge and experience helped us maneuver into the medical world we were thrown into. He builds a caring rapport that puts you immediately at ease. My mother is still around due to this doctor. She feels she can ask him anything, share her fears and he truly listens to her. He has treated her with respect and given her dignity. He genuinely cares about his patients. As a caregiver, he has been my greatest supporter. I could not have gone through this without his help. His office staff is remarkable. They treat every patient with kindness and respect. The diagnosis of cancer is a life changing situation, but this doctor is the man you want to be your physician. He has been a Godsend to my family.
    Toni Cerrini — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jitender Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598784100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • HARPER HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jitender Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at Roseville Medical PC in Roseville, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

