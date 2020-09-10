Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jitendra Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jitendra Desai, MD
Dr. Jitendra Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Walnut Ave. Associates PC16 Walnut Ave Sw, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-3400
Midwestern Regional Medical Center2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions (888) 969-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
outstanding
About Dr. Jitendra Desai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1942281019
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
