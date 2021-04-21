Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD
Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Atlanta Center For Medicine2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 300, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-3111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Singh, he's very friendly, he takes the time to explain things well, and coming to see him has always been a positive experience for me.
About Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154321479
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.