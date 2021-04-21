See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Decatur, GA
Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD

Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Atlanta Center For Medicine in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

    Atlanta Center For Medicine
    2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 300, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 296-3111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 21, 2021
    I love Dr. Singh, he's very friendly, he takes the time to explain things well, and coming to see him has always been a positive experience for me.
    About Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154321479
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jitendra Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Atlanta Center For Medicine in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

