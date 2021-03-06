Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD
Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology - Snellville1557 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 620-6159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Urology Johns Creek10730 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 948-4073
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel has performed three procedures for me and I wouldn’t dream of going anyplace else . Dr. Patel and his staff are the best top professionals in the health industry . I love their caring nature before and after each visit
About Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1265640486
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
331 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.