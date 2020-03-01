See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Erie, PA
Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD

Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Rai works at Erie Spine and Pain Management in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erie Spine and Pain Management
    2620 Sigsbee St, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 728-5589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • POMCO Group
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rai?

    Mar 01, 2020
    Out of all the doctors i been sent to in erie over the years after surgerys, he by far is the best. He understoon by looking at xrays from the start that i could not have comfortable life anymore and said he would do what he could to help all he could. He tried many different things without giving up when something didnt work. His pa was also very attentive at listening to my concerns or problems. Unlike other places that seem like they have better things to be doing and just ignore you. Only downfall to the office is if your appt is after lunch they typically are 30min or morw behind but guess with alot of patients it can be expected. Only time i seen the office staff being rude or loud is after patients argue with them or dont pay. So of course if you dont pay there not going to schedule you another appt. A business wont last if people never pay so their has to be a point after you run up a debt that they stop seeing you.
    — Mar 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rai to family and friends

    Dr. Rai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD.

    About Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366555104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Hosp Ctr Of Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Govt Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rai works at Erie Spine and Pain Management in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rai’s profile.

    Dr. Rai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.