Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD
Overview of Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD
Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Rai's Office Locations
Erie Spine and Pain Management2620 Sigsbee St, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (717) 728-5589
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Out of all the doctors i been sent to in erie over the years after surgerys, he by far is the best. He understoon by looking at xrays from the start that i could not have comfortable life anymore and said he would do what he could to help all he could. He tried many different things without giving up when something didnt work. His pa was also very attentive at listening to my concerns or problems. Unlike other places that seem like they have better things to be doing and just ignore you. Only downfall to the office is if your appt is after lunch they typically are 30min or morw behind but guess with alot of patients it can be expected. Only time i seen the office staff being rude or loud is after patients argue with them or dont pay. So of course if you dont pay there not going to schedule you another appt. A business wont last if people never pay so their has to be a point after you run up a debt that they stop seeing you.
About Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366555104
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Ny Hosp Ctr Of Queens
- Govt Med Coll
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
