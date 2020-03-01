Overview of Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD

Dr. Jithendra Rai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Rai works at Erie Spine and Pain Management in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.