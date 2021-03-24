See All Podiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM

Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Jirasetpatana works at Richard L. Rupp, DPM in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jirasetpatana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L. Rupp, DPM
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 120, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114021789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Medical Center, Miami, FL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jirasetpatana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jirasetpatana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jirasetpatana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jirasetpatana works at Richard L. Rupp, DPM in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jirasetpatana’s profile.

    Dr. Jirasetpatana has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jirasetpatana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jirasetpatana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jirasetpatana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jirasetpatana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jirasetpatana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

