Overview

Dr. Jivantika Sindhav, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Nhl Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sindhav works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.