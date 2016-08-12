Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD
Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 259-6559
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is outstanding. I was privileged to be a patient several years ago. She fixed a surgery mistake from a past proceedure. I have had 7 nasal surgeries to date. Dr. Lee's was the last one over 4 years ago. Since then I have been able to breathe and sometimes smell, even with chronic AFS. Her technique is flawless and I am sincerely thankful for her.
About Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184772972
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
