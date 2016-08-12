See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD

Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Lee works at Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Anosmia and Loss of Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica
    1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-6559
  2. 2
    Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica
    1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-9352
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Anosmia
Loss of Taste
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Anosmia
Loss of Taste

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jivianne Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184772972
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Anosmia and Loss of Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

