Overview of Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD

Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.