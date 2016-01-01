Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD
Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4733Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jiwon Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1548427545
Education & Certifications
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs).
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.