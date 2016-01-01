Dr. Jeong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiyeon Jeong, MD
Overview of Dr. Jiyeon Jeong, MD
Dr. Jiyeon Jeong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Jeong's Office Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plz 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6232
Kiddox Medical Group Inc.1245 16th St Ste 305, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6200
- 3 100 Medical Plz 490, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-8000
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz Ste 7501, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7375
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jiyeon Jeong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1386007375
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
