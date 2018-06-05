Dr. Jleise Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jleise Sosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Sosa's Office Locations
General Physician PC520 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 Directions (716) 656-4077
Practice Management Center908 Niagara Falls Blvd Ste 208, N Tonawanda, NY 14120 Directions (716) 656-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jleise Sosa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376806059
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosa has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.