Overview

Dr. Jo-Ann Latkowski, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Latkowski works at NYU Dermatologic Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.