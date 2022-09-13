Dr. Jo-Ann Latkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jo-Ann Latkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jo-Ann Latkowski, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latkowski?
I saw Dr. Latkowski a few times about a persistent, debilitating skin issue. I have never met a more thoughtful, empathetic, thorough, or knowledgable specialist who seemed genuinely very invested my health. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jo-Ann Latkowski, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latkowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latkowski accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latkowski has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Latkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.