Dr. Joanne Cobler, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanne Cobler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1146
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1146Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office is efficient and friendly. Dr. Cobler is knowledgeable and personable. She listened and was caring.
About Dr. Joanne Cobler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobler has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.