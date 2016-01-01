See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, SC
Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Overview of Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD

Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Klein works at Tidelands Health Infectious Disease in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

    Tidelands Health Infectious Disease at Georgetown
    606 Black River Rd Fl 1, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 527-7139
    Tidelands Health Infectious Disease at The Market Common
    2200 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 848-5350

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Sepsis
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endocarditis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Septic Embolism
Syphilis Infections
Tuberculosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548465651
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
