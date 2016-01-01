Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD
Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Tidelands Health Infectious Disease at Georgetown606 Black River Rd Fl 1, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-7139
Tidelands Health Infectious Disease at The Market Common2200 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Jo-Anne Klein, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1548465651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
