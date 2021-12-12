Overview of Dr. Jo Barrios, MD

Dr. Jo Barrios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Barrios works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.