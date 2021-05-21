Dr. Jo Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jo Herzog, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Brookwood Dermatology521 Montgomery Hwy Ste 117, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 824-4441
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Herzog?
I like Dr Herzog herself. She has removed numerous skin cancers from various places on my body. She is very thorough examining me. I have been to 5 dermatologist over the 76 years of my life and Dr Herzog is definitely the best. I find her staff to be very friendly. My wait time is usually about 30 minutes. I find that an acceptable wait time. I find the office pleasant.
Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
