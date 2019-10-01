See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO

Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Chen works at Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

    Mid-atlantic Internal Medicine LLC
    1406B Crain Hwy S Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2019
    Very thoughtful and responsive Doctor
    OWINGS MILLS, MD — Oct 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1578771606
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

