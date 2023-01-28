Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernethy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD
Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Abernethy's Office Locations
Nethery Eye Associates6551 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 423-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abernathy has great bedside Manner, Excellent Patient focus. Office staff also is very competent and knowledgeable. I feel like I get comprehensive easy to understand explanations from the doctor and the staff.
About Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871590471
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abernethy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abernethy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abernethy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abernethy has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernethy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abernethy speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernethy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernethy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernethy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernethy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.