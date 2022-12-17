See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from St Georges U.

Dr. Baijnath works at eMDe Cares in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    eMDe Cares
    eMDe Cares
8645 N Military Trl Ste 409, West Palm Beach, FL 33410
(561) 513-9313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Testicular Dysfunction

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colon Hydrotherapy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    Mutual of Omaha
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Thank you!!!
    Dave T — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD
    About Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1245493485
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Upstate Med Ctr (SUNY-Upstate)
    Internship
    Kings County (SUNY)
    Medical Education
    St Georges U
    Undergraduate School
    Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baijnath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baijnath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baijnath works at eMDe Cares in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baijnath’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Baijnath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baijnath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baijnath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baijnath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

