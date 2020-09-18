Dr. Joan Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joan Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans LA and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Midtown Endocrine Associates2200 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Dr. Bailey is outstanding. She’s attentive, thorough, doesn’t rush you and is very respectful. It’s a totally different experience than with a male doctor, most of whom have a certain way with women patients that I see as disdainful. I feel extremely confident in her judgment.
About Dr. Joan Bailey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184615023
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans LA
