See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joan Bailey, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (56)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans LA and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Bailey works at Midtown Endocrinology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Endocrine Associates
    Midtown Endocrine Associates
2200 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
(602) 258-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypogonadism
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity Counseling
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
VAP Lipid Testing
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Endocrine Disorders
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Prudential
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr. Bailey is outstanding. She’s attentive, thorough, doesn’t rush you and is very respectful. It’s a totally different experience than with a male doctor, most of whom have a certain way with women patients that I see as disdainful. I feel extremely confident in her judgment.
    — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Bailey, MD
    About Dr. Joan Bailey, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184615023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans LA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey works at Midtown Endocrinology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bailey’s profile.

    Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

