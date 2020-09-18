Overview

Dr. Joan Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans LA and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Bailey works at Midtown Endocrinology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.