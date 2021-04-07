Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University De Santander Faculty De Med Santander Spain and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal works at
Locations
Annapolis Endocrinology Associates108 Forbes St, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-7880Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Living in NYC and being a woman of color, my experience with doctors have been quick visits with little to no patient education offered when I shared concerns or asked questions. Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal is different. Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal sets aside time during my appointments to listen to me and she offers detailed information about my health and treatment options. Most importantly, treatment has been effective and all of my concerns that were dismissed by previous doctors have been treated by Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal. I see and feel the difference. I only wish I found Dr. Cantero-Lakhanpal sooner.
About Dr. Joan Cantero-Lakhanpal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780683813
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University NV Las Vegas Affil Hosps
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- University De Santander Faculty De Med Santander Spain
Frequently Asked Questions
