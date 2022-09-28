Dr. Joan Dabu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Dabu, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Dabu, MD
Dr. Joan Dabu, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Dr. Dabu works at
Dr. Dabu's Office Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 834-3564
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabu?
Very caring and compassionate. Listens to you. Very happy she's my doctor
About Dr. Joan Dabu, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1891192696
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.