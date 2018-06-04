Dr. Joan DiPalma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DiPalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan DiPalma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joan DiPalma, MD
Dr. Joan DiPalma, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. DiPalma works at
Dr. DiPalma's Office Locations
-
1
Philadelphia833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-8830
-
2
DiPalma, Abraham33 S 9th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. DiPalma?
Dr. DiPalma was great! I was a patient of her's for a long time. She accurately diagnosed me and ran all the proper tests. I had my gallbladder removed and she made sure I had the best surgeon and best care. Later on I went to find out I had liver disease and needed a GI who specialized in what I needed and a transplant surgeon. She set me up with the best of the best at Jefferson. She is so caring and sweet and dedicated to all her patients. Don't know what I would have done without her!
About Dr. Joan DiPalma, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053496133
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DiPalma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DiPalma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DiPalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DiPalma works at
Dr. DiPalma has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DiPalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. DiPalma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DiPalma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DiPalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DiPalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.