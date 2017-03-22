Dr. Fleischman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Fleischman, MD
Dr. Joan Fleischman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Joan Fleischman MD PC124 E 40th St Rm 702, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 638-3805
Women and Family Health188 Montague St Ste 404, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 638-3805
I am a physician myself, and so have high standards when I need to seek healthcare. Dr. Fleischman was warm and attentive with my husband and me. There was genuine empathy with our situation and no judgement. The abortion went smoothly- she is very skilled! The rest of the staff are all lovely as well.
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fleischman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischman.
