Overview

Dr. Joan Griner Licht, MD is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Griner Licht works at Associates in Dermatology of Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.