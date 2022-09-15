Dr. Joan Hader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Hader, MD
Dr. Joan Hader, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Urology Specialists of Atlanta5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 910, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3822
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I loved working with Dr. Hader. I’ve found her to warm, kind, and informed. Surgery was a great experience and I’ve enjoyed her bedside manner.
- English
- Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Hader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hader has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.