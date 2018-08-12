Overview of Dr. Joan Haselkorn, MD

Dr. Joan Haselkorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Haselkorn works at South Shore Womens Medical in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.