Overview of Dr. Joan Kim, MD

Dr. Joan Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at North Suburban Medical Associates LLC in Lake Bluff, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.