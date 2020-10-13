Dr. Joan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Kim, MD
Dr. Joan Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
North Suburban Medical Associates LLC71 Waukegan Rd Ste 700, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (224) 251-2020
North Shore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got great advice about dry eye!
About Dr. Joan Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609049279
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.